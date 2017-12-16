FY2018 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Corporation Boosted by KeyCorp (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.12. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.33 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GPOR. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Williams Capital set a $18.00 target price on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gulfport Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ GPOR) traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,102,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,319. The company has a market capitalization of $2,231.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $23.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth $77,784,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 246.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,015,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,082 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 57.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,141,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,196 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth $15,934,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 15.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,443,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,780,000 after acquiring an additional 979,127 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul D. Westerman acquired 10,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $197,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

