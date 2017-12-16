FY2017 EPS Estimates for Unisys Co. Cut by Analyst (UIS)

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Unisys in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst F. Atkins now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unisys’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.87. Unisys had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Unisys from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Unisys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Unisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS) opened at $8.30 on Friday. Unisys has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $396.21, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 22.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 430,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 78,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,488,000 after buying an additional 128,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,715,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,954,000 after buying an additional 1,058,172 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Unisys by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unisys by 98.9% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 144,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation (Unisys) is an information technology (IT) company. The Company operates through two segments: Services and Technology. The Company offers services, which include cloud and infrastructure services, application services and business process outsourcing services. In technology segment, the Company designs and develops software, servers and related products.

