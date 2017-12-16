Full Circle Capital (FULL) vs. Its Competitors Financial Survey

Full Circle Capital (NASDAQ: FULL) is one of 548 public companies in the “Closed End Funds” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Full Circle Capital to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of shares of all “Closed End Funds” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of shares of all “Closed End Funds” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Full Circle Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full Circle Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Full Circle Capital Competitors 238 1581 1945 34 2.47

As a group, “Closed End Funds” companies have a potential upside of 166.45%. Given Full Circle Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Full Circle Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Full Circle Capital and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Full Circle Capital N/A N/A -6.36 Full Circle Capital Competitors $238.17 million $45.26 million 113.96

Full Circle Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Full Circle Capital. Full Circle Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Full Circle Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full Circle Capital -11.16% -1.78% -1.24% Full Circle Capital Competitors -14.79% 7.58% 5.84%

Dividends

Full Circle Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Full Circle Capital pays out -40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Closed End Funds” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.6% and pay out 93.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Full Circle Capital rivals beat Full Circle Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Full Circle Capital Company Profile

Full Circle Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in senior secured loans and second lien loans, mezzanine loans and equity securities issued by lower middle-market and middle-market companies that operate in a range of industries. In its lending activities, the Company focuses primarily on portfolio companies with both tangible and intangible assets available as collateral and security against its loan to help mitigate its risk of loss, and cash flow to cover debt service. The Company focuses primarily on senior secured loans and stretch senior secured loans (unitranche loans), which combine characteristics of first-lien senior secured loans and second-lien or subordinated loans. The Company’s investment advisor is Full Circle Advisors, LLC (Full Circle Advisors).

