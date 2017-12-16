FS Investment (FSIC) Upgraded by National Securities to “Buy”

National Securities upgraded shares of FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSIC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FS Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 price target on shares of FS Investment and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.56.

FS Investment (NYSE FSIC) traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.85. 2,282,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. FS Investment has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,916.66, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. FS Investment had a net margin of 52.49% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $103.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.03 million. sell-side analysts predict that FS Investment will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hagan bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in FS Investment by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in FS Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in FS Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About FS Investment

FS Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio consists primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of the private United States middle market companies and subordinated loans of the private United States companies.

