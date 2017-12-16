Fred Kornberg Sells 15,000 Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Stock

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) CEO Fred Kornberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,632 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,800.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ CMTL) traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. 942,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $519.37, a PE ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.91.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $121.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecomm. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 56,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,048,000 after buying an additional 66,958 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets products, systems and services for communications solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. It offers communications solutions, including command and control technologies, safety and security technologies and enterprise technologies.

