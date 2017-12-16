Forterra (FRTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,397,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 855,616 shares.The stock last traded at $9.48 and had previously closed at $9.36.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FRTA. ValuEngine lowered Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Forterra from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Forterra from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forterra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.
The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.19.
About Forterra
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.