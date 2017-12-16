Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,397,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 855,616 shares.The stock last traded at $9.48 and had previously closed at $9.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRTA. ValuEngine lowered Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Forterra from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Forterra from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forterra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

Get Forterra alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.19.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/forterra-frta-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Forterra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,249,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forterra by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 166,558 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,700,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Forterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,129,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.