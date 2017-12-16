Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FOMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.81% and a negative net margin of 1,439.32%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 26,786 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 355,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 1,738.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 45,201 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of foam-based formulations, using its technology, which includes its foam platforms. It is focused on developing and commercializing its minocycline foam for the treatment of acne, rosacea and other skin conditions.

