FMC Corp (FMC) Insider Nicholas Pfeiffer Sells 375 Shares of Stock

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $33,873.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,302.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FMC Corp (NYSE FMC) traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.20. 2,553,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,222. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $95.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12,064.76, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.61.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FMC had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 388.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 10.0% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,482,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of FMC by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 673,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,107,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 333,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after buying an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FMC by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 327,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FMC by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,334,000 after purchasing an additional 165,136 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FMC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FMC from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

