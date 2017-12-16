Firstgroup plc (FGP) Insider Purchases £150.12 in Stock

Firstgroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Jimmy Groombridge bought 139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £150.12 ($202.05).
Shares of Firstgroup plc (LON:FGP) opened at GBX 106.84 ($1.44) on Friday. Firstgroup plc has a one year low of GBX 97.45 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.08).
Firstgroup (LON:FGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The transport operator reported GBX 1.90 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Firstgroup had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of GBX 277.13 billion during the quarter.
Firstgroup Company Profile
FirstGroup plc is a transport operator in the United Kingdom and North America. The Company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus and First Rail. The First Student is a provider of student transportation in North America and operates a fleet of over 47,000 school buses, with over six million student journeys per school day.
