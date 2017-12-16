Firstgroup plc (FGP) Insider Purchases £150.12 in Stock

Firstgroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Jimmy Groombridge bought 139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £150.12 ($202.05).

Shares of Firstgroup plc (LON:FGP) opened at GBX 106.84 ($1.44) on Friday. Firstgroup plc has a one year low of GBX 97.45 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.08).

Firstgroup (LON:FGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The transport operator reported GBX 1.90 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Firstgroup had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of GBX 277.13 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) target price on shares of Firstgroup in a report on Friday, November 3rd. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) target price on shares of Firstgroup in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.22) target price on shares of Firstgroup in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Firstgroup in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered their target price on Firstgroup from GBX 155 ($2.09) to GBX 120 ($1.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 139.25 ($1.87).

Firstgroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc is a transport operator in the United Kingdom and North America. The Company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus and First Rail. The First Student is a provider of student transportation in North America and operates a fleet of over 47,000 school buses, with over six million student journeys per school day.

