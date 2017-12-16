First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) SVP Sells $113,420.00 in Stock

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) SVP Jacqueline R. Journell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $113,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ FSFG) traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $56.71. 501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.41, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5,178.0% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,055,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. ZPR Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. ZPR Investment Management now owns 6,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) SVP Sells $113,420.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/first-savings-financial-group-inc-fsfg-svp-sells-113420-00-in-stock.html.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for First Savings Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.