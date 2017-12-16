First Republic Bank (FRC) Downgraded by Jefferies Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Group cut shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q1 2018 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.15 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRC. Barclays downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.07.
Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE FRC) traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.57. 3,604,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,968. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $86.73 and a one year high of $105.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,961.45, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.
About First Republic Bank
First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.
