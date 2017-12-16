First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,786 Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Michael Kors in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Michael Kors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,350 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Michael Kors by 105.1% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Michael Kors in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Michael Kors in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M William Benedetto sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $27,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,688,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,045,095.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,835 shares of company stock worth $964,403 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

KORS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.84.

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.65. 2,786,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,338.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.12. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $62.30.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 42.09%. Michael Kors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

