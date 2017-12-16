First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $195,000 Stake in UBS AG (UBS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in UBS AG (NYSE:UBS) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,295 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in UBS were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of UBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of UBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of UBS by 36.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Instinet cut shares of UBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of UBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of UBS from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of UBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of UBS AG ( NYSE:UBS ) traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. 2,050,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,112. UBS AG has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $69,503.02, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

About UBS

UBS Group AG is a holding company and conducts its operations through UBS AG and its subsidiaries. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. Wealth Management division provides advice and tailored financial services to wealthy private clients around the world, except those served by Wealth Management Americas.

