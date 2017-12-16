Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1283 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) opened at $27.81 on Friday. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $28.33.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

