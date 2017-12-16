Financial Review: Hanesbrands (HBI) vs. Gildan Activewear (GIL)

Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) and Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Hanesbrands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Gildan Activewear shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Hanesbrands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Hanesbrands has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gildan Activewear has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hanesbrands pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Gildan Activewear pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hanesbrands pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gildan Activewear pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanesbrands has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Gildan Activewear has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Hanesbrands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hanesbrands and Gildan Activewear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanesbrands 0 8 8 0 2.50 Gildan Activewear 0 7 3 0 2.30

Hanesbrands currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.16%. Gildan Activewear has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.49%. Given Hanesbrands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hanesbrands is more favorable than Gildan Activewear.

Profitability

This table compares Hanesbrands and Gildan Activewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanesbrands 9.43% 64.73% 10.21% Gildan Activewear 14.21% 18.80% 12.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hanesbrands and Gildan Activewear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanesbrands $6.03 billion 1.30 $539.38 million $1.62 13.25 Gildan Activewear $2.59 billion 2.68 $346.63 million $1.68 18.81

Hanesbrands has higher revenue and earnings than Gildan Activewear. Hanesbrands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gildan Activewear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hanesbrands beats Gildan Activewear on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc. is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei. The Company operates through four segments: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer and International. The Innerwear segment focuses on core apparel products, such as intimate apparel, men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, socks and hosiery. The Company operates in the activewear market through its Champion, Hanes and JMS/Just My Size brands. The Direct to Consumer segment operations include its domestic Company-operated outlet stores and Website operations that sell its branded products directly to consumers in the United States. The International segment includes products that primarily span across the innerwear and activewear segments.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery and shapewear. The Company operates through two segments: Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes undecorated activewear products. The Branded Apparel segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes branded family apparel, which includes athletic, casual and dress socks, underwear, activewear, sheer hosiery, legwear, and shapewear products, which are sold to retailers in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products under various brands, including the Gildan, Gold Toe, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Secret Silky, Therapy Plus, Peds, and MediPeds brands. The Company distributes its products in printwear markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

