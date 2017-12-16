Financial Contrast: Yext (YEXT) & Its Competitors

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is one of 44 public companies in the “Internet Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Yext to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -40.63% -157.17% -38.67% Yext Competitors 1.99% 39.35% 8.04%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Yext and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 0 2 3 0 2.60 Yext Competitors 422 1639 2723 93 2.51

Yext currently has a consensus target price of $16.20, suggesting a potential upside of 31.71%. As a group, “Internet Services” companies have a potential downside of 0.65%. Given Yext’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yext and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $124.26 million -$43.15 million N/A Yext Competitors $954.98 million $110.67 million 725.12

Yext’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yext.

Summary

Yext peers beat Yext on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Yext Company Profile

Yext Inc. is a knowledge engine provider. Yext puts business on the map. The Yext Knowledge Engine enables companies to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services in the PowerListings Network, including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. Yext Listings, Pages and Reviews help businesses around the globe and facilitate face-to-face digital interactions. Yext Knowledge Engine enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and makes it available through the PowerListings Network of over 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks in a complete, up to date and accurate manner.

