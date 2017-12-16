Financial Contrast: Republic Airways (RJETQ) vs. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS)

Republic Airways (OTCMKTS: RJETQ) and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Republic Airways has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Republic Airways and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Airways -127.81% -1,049.84% -43.36% Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV -1.07% -2.76% -1.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Republic Airways and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Airways 0 0 0 0 N/A Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV 0 3 3 0 2.50

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a consensus price target of $15.70, suggesting a potential upside of 77.40%. Given Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV is more favorable than Republic Airways.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Republic Airways and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Airways N/A N/A N/A ($13.48) 0.00 Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV $1.14 billion 0.68 $188.64 million ($0.14) -63.21

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has higher revenue and earnings than Republic Airways. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic Airways, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV beats Republic Airways on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic Airways

Republic Airways Holdings Inc. is a holding company. The Company offers scheduled passenger services through its operating air carrier subsidiaries, Shuttle America Corporation (Shuttle) and Republic Airline Inc. (Republic). The Company’s subsidiaries offer scheduled passenger service on approximately 1,090 flights daily to approximately 120 cities in over 40 states and Canada under scheduled passenger service through its fixed-fee code-share agreements with United Continental Holdings, Inc. (United), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Delta), and American Airlines Group, Inc. (American). The Company provides its partners with fixed-fee regional airline services, operating as United Express, Delta Connection, or American Eagle, including service out of their hubs and focus cities. It provides approximately 550 flights per day as American Eagle. It provides approximately 250 flights per day as Delta Connection. It provides approximately 300 flights per day as United Express.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in the airline passenger transportation sector. The Company operates as an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC). Its activities are divided into two geographical regions: Mexico (national operations), as well as the Unites States and Central America (international operations). The Company offers direct, point-to-point flights. The Company serves through secondary, lower cost airports and provides a single class of service. Its fleet includes a number of Airbus aircrafts, such as A319, A320 and A321. The Company operates through Comercializadora Volaris SA de CV, Servicios Corporativos Volaris SA de CV and Servicios Operativos Terrestres Volaris SA de CV, among others.

