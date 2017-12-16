Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $121,000 in Aon PLC (AON)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in AON by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its position in AON by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, CEO Michael J. O’connor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,951,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Zern sold 17,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $2,471,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $7,353,887 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aon PLC ( NYSE AON ) opened at $138.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34,131.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $121,000 in Aon PLC (AON)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/fieldpoint-private-securities-llc-invests-121000-in-aon-plc-aon.html.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.