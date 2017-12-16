Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) opened at $40.66 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/fidelity-msci-financials-index-etf-fncl-plans-0-18-quarterly-dividend.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.