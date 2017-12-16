Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (FDMO)

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.
Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) opened at $31.22 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $31.61.
