Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) opened at $31.22 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $31.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/fidelity-momentum-factor-etf-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-07-fdmo.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.