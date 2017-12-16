Ferro (FOE) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Ferro (NYSE:FOE) has trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ferro earned a daily sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.5542106153831 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Ferro (NYSE FOE) opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ferro has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $2,000.00, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Ferro had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $350.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Barna sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,962.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 22,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $506,415.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,158 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,027.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,845 shares of company stock worth $1,373,996 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation (Ferro) produces specialty materials that are sold to a range of manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings (metal and ceramic coatings), Performance Colors and Glass (glass coatings), and Color Solutions. Its Performance Coatings segment includes Tile Coating Systems and Porcelain Enamel.

