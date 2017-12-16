FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,145 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in FedEx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $132,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald F. Colleran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,709,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Ducker sold 14,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,379,619.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,059,712.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,094 shares of company stock worth $9,024,637. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx Co. ( FDX ) opened at $240.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63,953.23, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $182.89 and a 1 year high of $243.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). FedEx had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $278.00 price objective (up previously from $233.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.21.

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

