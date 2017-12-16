Federated Investors (FII) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Federated Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus lowered shares of Federated Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 1,858,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,510.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.57. Federated Investors has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
In other Federated Investors news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,043,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,058,390.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $203,425.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 508,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,010,933.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,527 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FII. Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Federated Investors by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Federated Investors by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Federated Investors by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NGAM Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Federated Investors
Federated Investors, Inc (Federated) is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. Federated operates through investment management business segment. It is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts, which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.
