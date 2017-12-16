Federated Investors (FII) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Federated Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus lowered shares of Federated Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 1,858,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,510.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.57. Federated Investors has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.51 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Federated Investors will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Federated Investors news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,043,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,058,390.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $203,425.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 508,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,010,933.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,527 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FII. Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Federated Investors by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Federated Investors by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Federated Investors by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NGAM Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Federated Investors (FII) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/federated-investors-fii-receives-hold-rating-from-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc (Federated) is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. Federated operates through investment management business segment. It is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts, which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.