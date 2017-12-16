Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NanoVibronix (NAOV) Share Price

News coverage about NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) has been trending positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NanoVibronix earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.1517894903026 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NanoVibronix (NASDAQ NAOV) opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.32, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20. NanoVibronix has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $7.32.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc is a medical device company focusing on noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target wound healing and pain therapy. The Company’s products include PainShield, WoundShield and UroShield. Its products under development include Renooskin and Endotrachshield. The Company’s principal research and development activities are conducted in Israel, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix (Israel 2003) Ltd.

