Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact IDEX (IEX) Share Price

News articles about IDEX (NYSE:IEX) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IDEX earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.3561387893382 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

IDEX ( NYSE IEX ) traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.20. 444,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.04. IDEX has a 12 month low of $88.29 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $10,180.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. IDEX had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact IDEX (IEX) Share Price” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-idex-iex-share-price.html.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.