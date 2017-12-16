Farmers Capital Bank (FFKT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers Capital Bank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Farmers Capital Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Farmers Capital Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ FFKT) traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 41,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,897. Farmers Capital Bank has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $299.88, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Farmers Capital Bank had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $19.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers Capital Bank will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Farmers Capital Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Farmers Capital Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFKT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Farmers Capital Bank during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Farmers Capital Bank during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Farmers Capital Bank by 67.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Farmers Capital Bank by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Farmers Capital Bank during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers Capital Bank

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their bank affiliate United Bank & Capital Trust Company operates 34 banking locations in 21 communities throughout Central and Northern Kentucky.

