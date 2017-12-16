Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC) Director Sean Roosen Sells 45,000 Shares

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC) Director Sean Roosen sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00.

Sean Roosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Sean Roosen sold 48,000 shares of Falco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$43,680.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Sean Roosen sold 22,000 shares of Falco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$20,680.00.

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC) traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.86. 564,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,772. Falco Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.77 and a 1 year high of C$1.65.

Separately, Beacon Securities raised shares of Falco Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Falco Resources Company Profile

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in acquiring and exploring mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. The companys principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 740 square kilometers of mineral claims located in the Province of Québec.

