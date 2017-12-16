Facebook (FB) Rating Lowered to Buy at Vetr

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $199.43 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Vetr‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Facebook (NASDAQ FB) traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.18. The stock had a trading volume of 26,225,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,747,133. Facebook has a 1-year low of $114.77 and a 1-year high of $184.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $518,367.09, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The social networking company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $2,731,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,523,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 160,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $28,768,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,037.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,066,441 shares of company stock worth $903,750,174. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 25,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.9% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.0% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,888,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $410,242,000 after buying an additional 213,758 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 28,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.6% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel now owns 16,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

