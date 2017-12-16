Express Scripts (ESRX) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have $81.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESRX. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Express Scripts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Express Scripts in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Express Scripts (ESRX) traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.55. 8,786,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,484. Express Scripts has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $39,091.06, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. Express Scripts had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Express Scripts will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Phyllis S. Anderson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $40,103.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.13 per share, for a total transaction of $489,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,129.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Express Scripts during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Express Scripts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 766,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,933,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Express Scripts by 53.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Express Scripts by 13.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

