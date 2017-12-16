Express Scripts (ESRX) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have $81.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESRX. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Express Scripts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Express Scripts in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.40.
Express Scripts (ESRX) traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.55. 8,786,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,484. Express Scripts has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $39,091.06, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, VP Phyllis S. Anderson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $40,103.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.13 per share, for a total transaction of $489,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,129.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Express Scripts during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Express Scripts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 766,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,933,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Express Scripts by 53.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Express Scripts by 13.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
Express Scripts Company Profile
Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).
