Express Scripts’ (ESRX) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James Financial

Several other brokerages have also commented on ESRX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Express Scripts from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Express Scripts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Express Scripts from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ ESRX) traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.55. 8,786,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39,091.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. Express Scripts has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $73.42.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Express Scripts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Express Scripts will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Express Scripts news, VP Phyllis S. Anderson sold 643 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $40,103.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.13 per share, with a total value of $489,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,129.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Express Scripts during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

