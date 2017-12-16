Esterline Technologies (ESL) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esterline Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Esterline Technologies in a report on Friday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Esterline Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Drexel Hamilton downgraded Esterline Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Esterline Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esterline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE ESL) opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,155.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. Esterline Technologies has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $102.70.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $531.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.55 million. Esterline Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Esterline Technologies will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Delores M. Etter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,915.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder J Richard Atwood sold 173,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $16,569,759.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $479,015 and have sold 269,911 shares valued at $25,692,702. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Esterline Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Esterline Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,037,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,536,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Esterline Technologies

Esterline Technologies Corporation is a specialized manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and systems for application within the industries it serves. The Company operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials.

