Ergomed (ERGO) Given “Corporate” Rating at N+1 Singer

Ergomed (LON:ERGO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at N+1 Singer in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Numis Securities raised their price target on shares of Ergomed from GBX 280 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($4.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of Ergomed (LON:ERGO) traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 187.50 ($2.52). 28,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,449. Ergomed has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 225 ($3.03).

Ergomed (LON:ERGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 1.20 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 2,291 million during the quarter. Ergomed had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.69%.

Ergomed Company Profile

Ergomed plc is a provider of drug development services to the pharmaceutical industry. The Company operates through two segments: clinical research services (CRS), and drug safety and medical information services (DS&MI). It provides a range of clinical trial planning, management and monitoring services.

