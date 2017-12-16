Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stitch Fix Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (SFIX)

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Stitch Fix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Stitch Fix ( SFIX ) opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

