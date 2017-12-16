Equifax (EFX) and Relx (RENX) Financial Contrast

Equifax (NYSE: EFX) and Relx (NYSE:RENX) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Equifax and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equifax 16.18% 24.45% 10.55% Relx N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Equifax and Relx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equifax $3.14 billion 4.56 $488.80 million $4.42 27.04 Relx $9.31 billion 2.34 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Equifax.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Equifax and Relx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equifax 0 7 8 0 2.53 Relx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equifax currently has a consensus target price of $128.93, suggesting a potential upside of 7.88%. Given Equifax’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Equifax is more favorable than Relx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Equifax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Equifax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Equifax pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Relx pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Equifax pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equifax has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Equifax has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equifax beats Relx on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc. is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data. It uses statistical techniques and software tools to analyze all available data, creating customized insights, decision-making solutions and processing services for its clients. It helps consumers understand, manage and protect their personal information and make more informed financial decisions. The Company also provides information, technology and services to support debt collections and recovery management.

About Relx

RELX NV is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions. The Company’s Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals progress science and advance healthcare. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with technology and analytics. The Legal segment is a provider of information and analytics to professionals in legal, corporate, government and non-profit organizations. Its Exhibitions segment consists of Reed Exhibitions, which is an exhibitions business, with events in over 30 countries.

