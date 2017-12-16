Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,503 Shares of Eni SpA (E)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 1,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on E shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 21st. upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Eni SpA ( NYSE E ) opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eni SpA has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $59,709.68, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.82.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). ENI had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter. analysts expect that Eni SpA will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA (Eni) is an Italy-based company engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons, in the supply and marketing of gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and power, in the refining and marketing of petroleum products, in the production and marketing of basic petrochemicals, plastics and elastomers and in commodity trading.

