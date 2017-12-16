Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,370 Shares of Mednax, Inc (MD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Mednax, Inc (NYSE:MD) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mednax were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mednax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mednax by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Mednax by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mednax by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mednax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MD. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mednax from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Mednax in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mednax from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised Mednax from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mednax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mednax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

Shares of Mednax, Inc ( NYSE:MD ) opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,790.00, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40. Mednax, Inc has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mednax (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $868.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.78 million. Mednax had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.76%. Mednax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. analysts anticipate that Mednax, Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mednax news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $154,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,649.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 10,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $454,350.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

