Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,875,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,121,000 after purchasing an additional 445,729 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,701,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,349,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors now owns 425,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 561,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 349,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,638.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.19.

Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

