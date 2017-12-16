Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ EBTC) traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.08. 60,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,262. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $398.15, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, EVP Stephen J. Irish sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman George L. Duncan sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $66,705.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394,069 shares in the company, valued at $13,563,854.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,144 shares of company stock worth $507,018 over the last 90 days. 19.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBTC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company is engaged in the business of gathering deposits from the general public and investing primarily in loans and investment securities and utilizing the resulting cash flows to conduct operations, expand the branch network, and pay dividends to stockholders.

