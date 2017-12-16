Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 69,294 Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 434,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 31,547 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 140.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 56,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 63.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 757,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 295,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Viavi Solutions Inc. ( NASDAQ VIAV ) opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,970.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 27,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $275,728.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $441,731.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,610 shares of company stock worth $897,523. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc (Viavi) is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises and their ecosystems. The Company also offers thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government and healthcare and other markets.

