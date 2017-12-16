Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 4,287 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $136.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.05.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc ( NYSE ZBH ) traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $100.87 and a 12 month high of $133.49. The stock has a market cap of $22,839.17, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

