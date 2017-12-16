Endeavour Silver (EDR) Price Target Cut to C$3.15

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from C$3.75 to C$3.15 in a report released on Thursday. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EDR. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.87.

Shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) opened at C$3.04 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$6.44.

Endeavour Silver Corp. is engaged in silver mining in Mexico, and related activities, including property acquisition, exploration, development, mineral extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The Company is engaged in exploration activities in Chile. The Company’s operating mining segments include Guanacevi, Bolanitos and El Cubo, which are located in Mexico, as well as Exploration and Corporate segments.

