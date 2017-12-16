Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (EDN) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.05

News stories about Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.6760822051514 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDN. Santander lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt alerts:

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE EDN) traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. 105,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,413. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (EDN) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.05” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/empresa-distribuidora-y-cmrz-nrt-edn-earns-media-sentiment-score-of-0-05.html.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA is a public service company. The Company is engaged in electricity distribution in Argentina. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires.

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.