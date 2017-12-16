Edge Therapeutics (EDGE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edge Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ EDGE) traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 165,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,091. Edge Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34.

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. analysts anticipate that Edge Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edge Therapeutics news, insider Brian A. Leuthner sold 7,500 shares of Edge Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 2,500 shares of Edge Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $27,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,651.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,861 shares of company stock worth $378,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Edge Therapeutics by 44.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Edge Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Edge Therapeutics by 223.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 261,850 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Edge Therapeutics by 122.5% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 333,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 183,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Edge Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edge Therapeutics Company Profile

Edge Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies capable of transforming treatment paradigms in the management of acute, life-threatening critical care conditions. The Company’s initial product candidates target rare, acute, life-threatening neurological and other conditions.

