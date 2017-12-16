Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) opened at $12.23 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax, including alternative minimum tax (AMT), and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The Fund’s investment portfolio includes various sectors, such as industrial development revenue, special tax, bond bank, toll road, healthcare-acute, housing, education, electric utilities, insured escrowed, hospital, transportation, and water and sewer.

