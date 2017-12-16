E.On (EONGY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded E.On from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of E.On ( EONGY ) traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 106,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. Its non-strategic operations are reported under Non-Core Business. The Company’s business areas include energy networks, customer solutions, renewables, energy efficiency and distributed energy, technical services and nuclear.

