Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Nike by 5.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 638,367 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 3.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 867,991 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $45,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.0% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 685,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 197,761 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nike by 11.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,512 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nike Inc (NKE) traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,659,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $65.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $105,281.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Nike had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Group cut Nike to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Vetr cut Nike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.30 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Nike from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $7,429,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at $90,124,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

