Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Stake Lessened by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2,866.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,708,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,502,557,000 after acquiring an additional 41,268,968 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,422,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,471,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,975,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 25.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,909,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,605,000 after acquiring an additional 986,456 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 575.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 955,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,984,000 after acquiring an additional 814,210 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Duke Energy Corp ( NYSE DUK ) opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61,289.86, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $75.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.49%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $449,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Stake Lessened by NEXT Financial Group Inc” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/duke-energy-corp-duk-stake-lessened-by-next-financial-group-inc.html.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.