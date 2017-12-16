Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income Inc. (DTF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income (NYSE DTF) opened at $14.20 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Heaney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily (approximately 80% of its total assets) in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade tax-exempt obligations.

