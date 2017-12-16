DTE Energy (DTE) and SCANA (SCG) Critical Contrast

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) and SCANA (NYSE:SCG) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. SCANA pays an annual dividend of $2.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. DTE Energy pays out 60.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SCANA pays out 77.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DTE Energy has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years and SCANA has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

68.4% of DTE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of SCANA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of DTE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of SCANA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DTE Energy and SCANA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy 1 3 3 0 2.29 SCANA 2 6 2 0 2.00

DTE Energy presently has a consensus price target of $113.21, suggesting a potential downside of 0.01%. SCANA has a consensus price target of $59.21, suggesting a potential upside of 33.31%. Given SCANA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SCANA is more favorable than DTE Energy.

Profitability

This table compares DTE Energy and SCANA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy 8.01% 9.56% 2.84% SCANA 10.45% 10.05% 3.05%

Risk and Volatility

DTE Energy has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCANA has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DTE Energy and SCANA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy $10.63 billion 1.91 $868.00 million $5.46 20.74 SCANA $4.23 billion 1.50 $595.00 million $3.16 14.06

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SCANA. SCANA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DTE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DTE Energy beats SCANA on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company is an energy company. Its segments include Electric, which consists of DTE Electric Company, which is engaged in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan; Gas, which consists of DTE Gas Company, which is engaged in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Michigan; Gas Storage and Pipelines, which consists of natural gas pipeline, gathering and storage businesses; Power and Industrial Projects, which consists of projects that deliver energy and utility-type products and services to industrial, commercial and institutional customers, and sell electricity from renewable energy projects; Energy Trading, which consists of energy marketing and trading operations, and Corporate and Other, which includes various holding company activities and holds certain non-utility debt.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina. The Electric Operations segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The Company’s regulated businesses include subsidiaries, such as South Carolina Electric & Gas Company (SCE&G), South Carolina Fuel Company, Inc. (Fuel Company), South Carolina Generating Company, Inc. (GENCO) and Public Service Company of North Carolina, Incorporated (PSNC Energy). The Company’s nonregulated businesses include subsidiaries, such as SCANA Energy Marketing, Inc. (SCANA Energy), ServiceCare, Inc., SCANA Services, Inc. and SCANA Corporate Security Services, Inc.

