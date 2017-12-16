Dollar General Corp. (DG) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,948 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Dollar General worth $39,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 170,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 53,105 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 453,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Dollar General to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $107.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

In other Dollar General news, SVP Michael J. Kindy sold 7,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $683,063.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,578 shares in the company, valued at $686,869.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 11,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $1,055,064.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE DG) opened at $90.93 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $65.97 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24,655.26, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

